Huawei boosts digital inclusion with smart ICT donation at Mukuru Affordable Housing project

Huawei has strengthened its commitment to advancing digital inclusion in Kenya through a donation of broadband equipment to an ICT Hub classroom at the New Mukuru primary school, within the Mukuru affordable housing project.

The firm has developed low cost, quick to install, easy to maintain internet infrastructure solution known as DQ-ODN that is Safaricom enabled, to offer entry level unlimited home fiber access from Ksh 800 a month, which translates to between 50 -70pc cheaper than regular packages.

The equipment, comprising of a fiber-to-the-office solution, with five Wi-Fi 7 access points , suitable for large number of devices and high speed, two CCTV security cameras, and a smart screen (Idea Hub), will enhance connectivity, safety, and digital learning for one of Nairobi’s fastest-growing urban communities, positioning Mukuru as a digitally enabled affordable housing model where access to connectivity is treated not as a luxury but as a basic utility essential for participation in modern life.

“At Huawei, we believe connectivity is the foundation of opportunity,” said Freshina Morogo, the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Manager at Huawei.

“By supporting the Mukuru community with digital infrastructure and tools, we are not only connecting homes but enabling access to education, livelihoods, and a better quality of life. This initiative reflects our long-term commitment to building inclusive digital ecosystems across Kenya.” Said Freshina.

As Kenya accelerates the delivery of affordable housing, the focus is increasingly shifting beyond physical structures to access to opportunity.

Reliable internet connectivity is now fundamental for education, employment, digital finance, and access to government services.

Huawei’s intervention aligns with its global digital inclusion vision under the Huawei Tech4All initiative and builds on its commitment announced at Mobile World Congress 2026 to connect 170 million people worldwide by 2030, bringing global ambition into local action within communities such as Mukuru.

The Mukuru Affordable Housing Project reflects a broader shift toward integrating digital infrastructure into urban development from the outset.

Kenya’s recent building code reforms requiring fiber-ready infrastructure in new developments underscore the importance of embedding connectivity during construction rather than retrofitting it later.

This approach aligns with global best practices championed by the International Telecommunication Union and supports the development of inclusive, future-ready cities where digital access is foundational to economic and social participation.

“The donated equipment will deliver immediate and tangible benefits to over 500 learners and neighbouring Mukuru affordable housing project residents Reliable Wi-Fi connectivity will enable access to online learning, digital work opportunities, and e-government services, particularly for young people seeking to build market-relevant skills. CCTV surveillance will enhance safety and contribute to a more secure environment for families and small businesses, fostering confidence and supporting local economic activity” Said Freshina.

The IdeaHub smart screen will enable interactive, digital-first learning experiences, expanding access to knowledge and improving learning outcomes within the ICT hub.

Together, these interventions transform the facility into a community gateway for opportunity, skills development, and innovation.

The Affordable Housing Programme is designed to deliver dignity, inclusion, and opportunity, and that integrating digital infrastructure into these developments ensures residents are not left behind in the country’s digital transformation.

Partnerships of this nature demonstrate how public and private sector collaboration can accelerate the development of smarter and more inclusive communities.

This initiative contributes directly to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those focused on quality education, industry and infrastructure, reduced inequalities, and sustainable cities.

By addressing digital exclusion in underserved urban communities, Huawei and its partners are helping to bridge the digital divide and unlock pathways to inclusive growth.

As African cities continue to expand, integrating digital infrastructure into housing developments will be critical to ensuring equitable access to opportunity.

Mukuru offers a compelling example of how housing policy, connectivity, and community empowerment can converge to drive sustainable urban transformation, with Huawei reaffirming its commitment to working alongside government, developers, and communities to scale similar initiatives across Kenya and the continent.