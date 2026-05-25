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Kenya, Angola sign Defence Cooperation Agreement in Nairobi

Claire Wanja
By Claire Wanja
1 Min Read
Kenya's Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Defence  Soipan Tuya and Angola's Minister of National Defence, Former Combatants and Homeland Veterans Gen (Rtd) Lúcio Gonçalves Amaral.

Kenya and Angola have signed a Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) at the Defence Headquarters in Nairobi.

The agreement was signed by Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Defence  Soipan Tuya and Angola’s Minister of National Defence, Former Combatants and Homeland Veterans Gen (Rtd) Lúcio Gonçalves Amaral.

According to the CS, the agreement marks a significant milestone in the deepening of bilateral ties and reflects a shared commitment to enhancing regional peace, security, stability, and broader defence cooperation in the face of evolving global and regional security dynamics.

“The DCA establishes a framework for practical collaboration in areas including military training, defence diplomacy, peace support operations, capacity building, and strategic engagement, among other mutually agreed areas of cooperation.” she said. 

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Present during the signing ceremony was the Ambassador of Angola to Kenya, Mario Azevedo Constantino, the Assistant Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces in charge of Operations, Doctrine and Training (ACDF OPD&T), Major General Fredrick Leuria, together with other senior military and government officials from both Kenya and Angola.

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