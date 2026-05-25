Sports

Swimming: Visa Dolphins Swim Club dominates Kiambu Invitational

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

Visa Dolphins Swim Club  collected a total of  medals during the  Kiambu Aquatics inivitational swimming championship.

Visa dolphins amassed 11 medals in the men’s category and collected a similar number in the women’s category.

The meet produced several key highlights for the club. Hussein Wario hit the qualifying times required for the National Championships, confirming his spot at the next level of competition.

Nadia Wachira delivered Level 3–4 performances in both of her events, marking a major step forward in her season.

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In the sprints, Sudais Bashir clocked 30.00 seconds in the 50m freestyle and is now targeting a sub-30 time at the upcoming championships.

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A number of other Visa Dolphins athletes also posted personal bests, cutting their times and demonstrating the impact of consistent training.

With the local meet wrapped up, the club now shifts focus to the Kenya Aquatics Long Course Championships running 29th–31st May 2026 at the Kasarani Aquatic Stadium. Visa Dolphins will be represented by Sudais Bashir and Hussein Wario.

“We’re proud of the results and the discipline the team showed on the day,” said Head Coach Japheth Ogeto. “The performances give us good momentum heading into the national championships.”

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