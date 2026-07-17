BusinessInternational Business

China hits out at British Steel nationalisation

BBC
By BBC
4 Min Read

China has hit out at the nationalisation of British Steel, saying it “firmly opposes and is strongly dissatisfied with the British government’s decision”.

On Thursday, the UK government said that taking the loss-making firm into public hands would protect jobs and safeguard a “vital national capability”.

The UK took control of British Steel’s operations in Scunthorpe last year, though it was still owned by China’s Jingye Group, limiting the government’s ability to steer its future.

China’s commerce ministry said on Friday that the moves “seriously infringed upon Jingye’s legitimate rights and interests and severely undermined the confidence of Chinese companies investing in the UK”.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

It also called on Britain to “faithfully fulfil” its obligations under the China–UK Bilateral Investment Treaty.

“Disregarding Jingye’s significant contribution to the UK economy and society, the British side forcibly took control of the company in the name of national security,” the ministry said.

KCB signs African Cross-Border Payment deal to support customers
Govt. to align sacco laws to BETA programmes
EPRA boss elected chair of energy transition accelerator 
Wheat prices to stabilize despite grain initiative collapse – Harsama

The statement added that Beijing would monitor developments closely and support Chinese firms to protect their rights, but did not specify what protecting Chinese companies’ rights might involve.

The decision to nationalise British Steel threatens to strain the relationship between London and Beijing just as Andy Burnham is set to become the prime minister on Monday.

The incoming PM will have to weigh his approach to the issue with the economic benefits of ties with the world’s second largest economy.

The China-UK Bilateral Investment Treaty is a legally binding agreement that was signed in 1986. It was designed to promote and protect.

The nationalisation came after Parliament on Wednesday passed legislation allowing the government to bring the steel industry into public ownership under circumstances where it met a public interest test.

Jingye is seeking compensation, having previously said the business was losing £700,000 a day. The BBC has been unable to get a response from Jingye itself to Thursday’s announcement.

By taking British Steel into public ownership the government now has the power and freedom to decide on the future of the plant, while keeping the blast furnaces going.

It is unlikely the government will want to continue running the business in the long term as it is costing it more than a million pounds a day.

In March, the National Audit Office said the Scunthorpe steelworks was costing the government about £1.3m a day.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle told the BBC the government would need to cover the running costs “for the immediate future”.

If the plant stopped producing virgin steel, the UK would become the only member of the G7 group of leading economies without the ability to make it.

Steel output elsewhere in Britain relies on electric arc furnaces (EAFs), which recycle scrap metal to turn it into new products.

Although the government’s long-term strategy is for all domestically produced steel to come from EAFs, which are cheaper and much less carbon-intensive to run, it does not want to lose production at Scunthorpe yet.

The plant produces types of steel that are not yet made anywhere else in the country, much of it needed by Network Rail and the building industry.

The fear had been that losing this output would be disruptive and make the country too reliant on imports. So the decision was made that Scunthorpe should be kept open until alternatives are available.

British Steel was last under state ownership in 1988 when it was privatised under Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s government.

Equity Group net profit in Q3 grows to Ksh 40.9B
Amazon unveils prototype AI smart glasses for its delivery drivers
Government cuts power bills by Ksh 0.2685 effective June
Equity Group buys Rwanda’s Cogebanque for Ksh 6.7B
AG office grants societies two months extension to file returns
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article RLSD Africa 2026: Africa’s top 15 leather designers unveiled
Next Article Meru doctors off strike after signing deal with county government
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Government to fast-track rehabilitation of North Rift dams
Local News NEWS
Over 90-golfers set for NCBA Limuru Open & Brackenhurst Trophy 
Golf Sports
PS Omollo: ID reforms restoring inclusion, expanding access to opportunities
Local News NEWS
Meru doctors off strike after signing deal with county government
County News NEWS

You May also Like

Business

IFAD Grants Kenya $54 Million to Boost Drought Resilience, Livestock Sector

AgricultureLocal Business

CS Kagwe: Millions of Kenyan youth to benefit from overseas agricultural jobs and internship programs

BusinessInternational Business

Telegram boss to leave fortune to over 100 children he has fathered

BusinessLocal Business

Kenya to pay creditors Ksh 1.5B commitment fees for unused loans

Show More