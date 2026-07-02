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Kenya targets Ksh25B in renewed investment drive

Kenya is banking on the Nairobi International Financial Authority to attract investments and position the country as an African financial center.

Obrien Kimani
By Obrien Kimani
2 Min Read
NIFC Chief Executive Officer Daniel Mainda

The Nairobi International Financial Centre (NIFC) is eyeing more than 25 billion shillings in greenfield investments in the financial services, artificial intelligence climate finance among other sectors, as the country moves to cement its position as the regional financial hub.

The agency has so far certified fifteen companies which will drive the multi billion shillings investments in Kenya. Some of the companies include Bupa Global Insurance, Giraffe Bioenergy Limited, BoC Technologies Limited and Africa First Exchange among others.

NIFC Chief Executive Officer Daniel Mainda says latest certification is a sign of growing investor interest in Kenya’s financial sector.

The Authority says the newly admitted companies are expected to create more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs as Kenya seeks to strengthen its position as a regional financial hub and attract more international investors.

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KBC Huduma Partnership

According to the Authority, the firms operate in various sectors including private equity, venture capital, artificial intelligence, fintech, digital payments, carbon finance, investment management and capital markets.

NIFC says several of the newly certified companies are developing digital asset infrastructure, including cross-border payment solutions, tokenized securities and AI-powered financial services, while others are investing in carbon credit projects, bio-energy and environmental conservation initiatives.

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Kenya is banking on the Nairobi International Financial Authority to attract investments and position the country as an African financial center.

The authority has already signed cooperation agreements with other global financial centers.

The government has also approved the hosting of the Secretariat of the Alliance of African Multilateral Financial Institutions to link African capital markets with global opportunities

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