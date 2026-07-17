They noted that as the world embraces the Fourth Industrial Revolution, AI is rapidly transforming industries, businesses and economies, making digital skills essential for future careers.

The call comes as more than 500 students from Pioneer Secondary School in Maragua Constituency, Murang’a County, graduated after successfully completing Artificial Intelligence training, making the institution one of the country’s pioneers in offering AI education at the senior school level.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, the school’s Director, Dr. Peter Munga, said Pioneer School has remained committed to introducing innovative programmes that prepare learners for the changing demands of the global job market.

He said the school introduced AI training for Form Three and Form Four students to equip them with practical digital skills that will give them a competitive edge beyond the classroom.

Deputy Principal Simon Kung’u said AI is creating enormous career opportunities in areas such as software development, business, robotics, data analysis and the creative industry, adding that learners should be equipped early enough to take advantage of the emerging opportunities.

He said students undergo months of intensive training before sitting for a globally certified examination, where they are required to attain a minimum score of 70 percent to qualify for certification.

“So far, 13 students have earned internationally recognized AI certificates after surpassing the required pass mark, demonstrating the effectiveness of the programme,” he remarked.

Microsoft engineer and AI trainer Chege Warigia said the course introduces learners to coding, data analysis, problem-solving and the practical application of emerging technologies.

Warigia revealed that students have already developed a revision application to help them study science subjects, demonstrating how AI can be used to provide practical solutions to everyday challenges.

He attributed the programme’s success to hands-on learning and mentorship, expressing confidence that the graduates now possess foundational AI skills that will enhance their employability and innovation.

Besides AI, Dr. Munga said the school has also introduced Standards of Training, Certification and Watch keeping (STCW) courses and Marine Studies to prepare students for careers in the global maritime industry.

Students enrolled in the maritime programme were awarded certificates and passports issued through the Kenya Maritime Authority, opening opportunities to pursue careers in international shipping and related sectors.

Engineer Titus Kiprotich encouraged learners to embrace marine studies, noting that the industry offers diverse career opportunities ranging from marine engineering and navigation to maritime security, which could help address youth unemployment.

Meanwhile, as candidates prepare for this year’s national examinations, Deputy Principal Simon Kung’u appealed to parents to uphold integrity during the examination period.

He warned against facilitating examination malpractice by providing learners with mobile phones or other gadgets used to access leaked examination materials, saying such actions undermine the credibility of national examinations.

Kung’u urged parents, teachers and candidates to work together to ensure the examinations are conducted honestly and fairly.