China urges US to revoke FCC curbs on advanced robots, power inverters

China firmly opposes the US decision to place foreign-produced advanced robotic devices and power inverters on the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Covered List, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

The FCC announced on Tuesday that new models of foreign-produced advanced robotic devices and power inverters included on the Covered List will no longer be eligible for FCC authorization, effectively barring them from entering the US market.

A spokesperson from the Commerce Ministry said the measures are discriminatory toward Chinese companies and products despite being presented as “non-discriminatory.”

China urged the US to immediately revoke the measures and stop its erroneous actions. If the United States proceeds with the measures, China will take firm countermeasures to safeguard its interests, the spokesperson said.

The FCC has ignored China’s repeated representations and continued to intensify its restrictive measures, which seriously harms China’s legitimate trade interests, undermines the stability of China-US economic and trade ties, and disrupts global industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson added.

By generalizing the concept of national security, the US has interfered with normal commercial transactions and trade, continued to pursue “decoupling and supply chain disruption,” and engaged in typical market-distorting and unilateral bullying practices, the spokesperson said.