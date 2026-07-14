Digital loans hit Ksh 150B as 25 more lenders secure licenses

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has licensed 25 additional digital credit providers giving them clearance to offer digital loans to consumers in Kenya.

According to the regulator, this now brings total number of licensed digital credit providers in the country to 252 since the new law came into operation.

In a statement, CBK said it has also received at least 800 applications since March 2022 and has worked closely with

the applicants in reviewing their applications.

“The focus of the engagements with DCPs has been inter alia on business models, consumer protection and fitness and propriety of proposed shareholders, directors, and management. This is to ensure adherence to the relevant laws and importantly that the interests of customers are safeguarded,” said CBK.

Latest data by the bank shows that DCPs have issued 8.37 million digital loans valued at Ksh 150.5 billion as of May 2026.

The loan products include education loans, development loans, short-term personal loans, asset-financing and business loans.

Among licensed DCPs include Abito Limited, Abepot Credit Limited, Avenews Ke Ltd, Baecot Credit Ltd and Baraka Credit Limited.