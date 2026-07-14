BusinessLocal Business

Digital loans hit Ksh 150B as 25 more lenders secure licenses

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
1 Min Read
CBK Governor Dr Kamau Thugge

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has licensed 25 additional digital credit providers giving them clearance to offer digital loans to consumers in Kenya.

According to the regulator, this now brings total number of licensed digital credit providers in the country to 252 since the new law came into operation.

In a statement, CBK said it has also received at least 800 applications since March 2022 and has worked closely with
the applicants in reviewing their applications.

“The focus of the engagements with DCPs has been inter alia on business models, consumer protection and fitness and propriety of proposed shareholders, directors, and management. This is to ensure adherence to the relevant laws and importantly that the interests of customers are safeguarded,” said CBK.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

Latest data by the bank shows that DCPs have issued 8.37 million digital loans valued at Ksh 150.5 billion as of May 2026.

The loan products include education loans, development loans, short-term personal loans, asset-financing and business loans.

KRA rejects claims of revenue loss from palm oil imports
Housing levy lawfully spent on social infrastructure, PS Hinga tells COTU
AA Kenya rides on innovative solutions to contain disruptions
Asia stocks slide as US and Iran threaten to escalate war

Among licensed DCPs include Abito Limited, Abepot Credit Limited, Avenews Ke Ltd, Baecot Credit Ltd and Baraka Credit Limited.

Kenya’s tourism earnings for last year up 20pc to Ksh 452B
Hooters restaurant chain files for bankruptcy
Govt procures 700,000 bags of fertilizer for farmers
Court halts Equity Bank’s takeover of TransCentury
Manufacturers urged to adopt global packaging standards to be competitive 
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Murang’a compensates victims of landslides and other disasters
Next Article Tusker boost firepower with Ivorian winger signing from Saudi Pro League
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Go and Conquer, President Ruto to Harambee Starlets and Junior Starlets 
Football Sports
Tusker boost firepower with Ivorian winger signing from Saudi Pro League
Football Sports
Murang’a compensates victims of landslides and other disasters
County News NEWS
Using Alternative Dispute Resolution and Dispute System Design to mitigate risk
OPINIONS

You May also Like

BusinessLocal Business

DP Gachagua invites Indian companies to invest in Kenya

BusinessLocal Business

Kenya to pay creditors Ksh 1.5B commitment fees for unused loans

BusinessLocal Business

CIC Group shakes off insurance services losses to post Ksh 1.4B profit

Local Business

Kenya has over 151,000 immigrant domestic workers in Saudi Arabia

Show More