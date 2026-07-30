TSC set to promote 34,000 teachers, confirm interns

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is set to promote 34,016 teachers.

This is according to TSC Commissioner Dr. Nicodemus Anyang”, the Commission has set aside Kshs 2 billion for the exercise.

Dr. Anyang who was speaking during the Annual General Meeting at Loreto Girls High School Kiambu on Wednesday, urged all eligible teachers to apply for the promotions before the August 30, 2026 deadline.

“This adds to the 274,285 teachers who have been promoted through competitive processes and the common cadre system over the last three years,” he said.

Dr Anyang noted that the Commission has benefited from increased government funding, with its budget rising from KSh387.2 billion in the 2025/2026 financial year to KSh422.6 billion in the 2026/2027 financial year.

“This increased allocation will support teacher management, implementation of educational reforms, teacher welfare and enhanced service delivery,” he said.

He further revealed that KSh4.9 billion has been allocated to convert 20,000 intern teachers to permanent and pensionable terms.

“This will add to the more than 100,000 teachers who have been recruited over the last three years,” he said.

According to Dr Anyang, the government has also allocated KSh8.4 billion to implement the second phase of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), resulting in salary increments for teachers.

He described the proposed 2026 Career Progression Guidelines (CPG), which are currently being finalised by the Commission, as one of the most transformative reforms in the teaching profession.

“These guidelines represent a fundamental rethinking of how teachers grow, advance and find meaning in their professional lives,” he said.

Dr Anyang emphasized that one of the key reforms under the proposed guidelines is the introduction of dual career pathways one for classroom teachers who wish to remain in teaching and another for those aspiring to leadership and administrative positions.

“This is a game-changer. For too long, the only way for a dedicated classroom teacher to earn higher pay was to become an administrator, a path not all excellent teachers wish to take. The new framework honours and rewards teaching excellence in its own right, allowing outstanding classroom practitioners to reach the highest grades without leaving the classroom. For principals specifically, the new framework provides greater clarity on the progression pathway,” he said.

He added that the Commission is committed to ensuring that the new framework is inclusive, transparent and does not disadvantage any category of teachers.

“The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) will be consulted on the financial implications and, upon approval by the National Treasury, the final guidelines will be formally communicated to all stakeholders,” he said.

Dr Anyang called on teachers, parents and other education stakeholders to continue working together to improve learning outcomes, while urging students to remain disciplined, ambitious and visionary.