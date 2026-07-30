Morocco’s King Mohammed VI marks 27 years on the throne

Marking twenty-seven years on the throne, King Mohammed VI of Morocco addressed the nation with a message centered on steady progress, economic sovereignty, and institutional stability. Looking back over nearly three decades of leadership, the King framed the country’s trajectory not as a series of lucky breaks, but as the result of long-term planning and deliberate governance. “I have never sought personal glory, or recognition of a leading role at the continental or international level. All that has ever mattered to me is to fulfil my duty and serve you, and to enable all Moroccans to live a free, dignified life.”

Reflecting on the state of the nation, the monarch emphasized that Morocco’s primary strategic asset in an unpredictable global landscape remains its political and institutional stability. This foundation, he noted, has allowed the Kingdom to weather natural crises such as recent severe flooding in its northern and western regions while reliably executing major international events.

On the economic front, the narrative was one of robust growth and industrial momentum. Morocco recorded an estimated economic growth rate of 4.9% in 2025, with similar momentum expected to carry through 2026. A strong rainy season provided much-needed reinforcement for national water and food security, while the manufacturing sector continued to expand rapidly.

Morocco has firmly established itself as Africa’s top automotive exporter, boasting a production capacity approaching one million vehicles annually. Combined, the automotive and aerospace sectors now account for more than 40% of the country’s total exports, surpassing even phosphates, long the traditional backbone of the Moroccan economy. Recent industrial expansion has pushed the country into an elite tier of manufacturing, including high-tech hubs for aircraft engine and landing gear components, alongside investments in green hydrogen and EV battery production.

“In an international environment marked by a resurgence of protectionist policies and the need to secure supply and production chains, I have made the consolidation of national sovereignty and strategic self-sufficiency a cornerstone of our industrial development.”

That push for self-reliance is already showing tangible results: local food and pharmaceutical industries now cover roughly 80% of domestic needs. Looking ahead, the King outlined plans to build out domestic defense and cybersecurity infrastructure to strengthen regional security and safeguard economic gains. Tourism also reached a high-water mark, drawing nearly 20 million visitors in 2025, bolstered significantly by members of the Moroccan diaspora returning home.

Turning to domestic affairs, King Mohammed VI called on the financial sector to break traditional molds. He urged banks to expand access to capital for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mobilize local savings to fund the next era of development. With upcoming legislative elections on the horizon, he noted that the next government will be tasked with carrying this momentum forward into a fresh cycle of reforms.

Closing his address, the King expressed gratitude to the Royal Armed Forces, security services, and emergency personnel for safeguarding the country’s borders and internal stability, paying tribute to the late King Hassan II and King Mohammed V as the architects of modern Morocco.