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Schools urged to strengthen grassroots sports talent development

Fredrick Muoki
By Fredrick Muoki
2 Min Read

Education stakeholders have been challenged to strengthen efforts aimed at identifying and nurturing sports talent from the grassroots, with schools urged to play a more active role in developing the country’s future athletes.

Speaking during the launch of the Cambridge Curriculum at Regis Runda Academy, Makini Schools Chief Executive Officer Godfrey Odhiambo said schools should embrace sports as an integral part of education, noting that talent development is key to shaping well-rounded learners while opening up future career opportunities.

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He said the introduction of the Cambridge Curriculum at Regis Runda Academy reflects a commitment to providing holistic education that combines academic excellence with sports and other co-curricular activities.

Odhiambo called on education stakeholders to work together to identify and nurture talent from an early age to enable young athletes to compete successfully on the regional and international stage.

“At Makini, our focus is on delivering consistent, high-quality learning experiences across every campus. The introduction of the Cambridge pathway at Runda allows us to respond directly to parent demand for internationally recognised education, while maintaining the strong values, discipline, and academic rigour that define Makini. Families can now access a globally competitive curriculum within a trusted and established school environment,” said Odhiambo.

The School first introduced the Cambridge curriculum in 2020 as the demand for internationally recognised education pathways continues to grow in Kenya.

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