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China, US forge eight-point consensus after Xi-Trump talks

Leaders agree to advance trade arrangements and strategic stability while opening new channels for cooperation on AI and security.

Staff Reporter
By Staff Reporter
4 Min Read

China and the United States have reached an eight-point consensus on key aspects of their bilateral relationship, encompassing trade, security, artificial intelligence, and international cooperation. This agreement follows Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to the United States.

A release issued after President Xi concluded his visit on Friday stated that he and US President Donald Trump agreed to cultivate a constructive China-US relationship founded on strategic stability, respect, fairness, and reciprocity.

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The two leaders also pledged mutual support for upcoming major international events: China will host the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting in November, while the United States will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in December.

Both leaders expressed their intent to attend each other’s events.

Regarding trade, Presidents Xi and Trump acknowledged the effectiveness of the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism and recognised the recent outcomes achieved by their respective economic teams.

These include the establishment and advancement of a trade council, a $30 billion reciprocal tariff reduction arrangement, and the extension of understandings reached during consultations in Kuala Lumpur.

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The leaders instructed their teams to implement the agreed outcomes.

Discussions also covered Iran and nuclear non-proliferation, with Xi and Trump agreeing that Tehran must fulfil its commitment not to develop nuclear weapons. Additionally, they concurred that no country or institution should charge transit fees for passage through international waterways.

On counternarcotics cooperation, the leaders welcomed what they described as tangible results from joint law-enforcement efforts.

The statement specified that Chinese and US authorities recently collaborated on cases involving new psychoactive substances and precursor chemicals, leading to the arrest of dozens of suspects in both countries.

Artificial intelligence emerged as another significant area of agreement.

Presidents Xi and Trump agreed to establish a China-US AI dialogue to exchange views on the risks and benefits associated with the rapidly developing technology.

The next round of this dialogue is anticipated in November, and the two sides will also create a communication channel for AI-related incidents.

The agreement comes as both nations continue to advance AI technologies amidst questions concerning safety, regulation, economic competition, and the management of emerging risks.

The leaders also addressed people-to-people and cultural ties, with the US side expressing enthusiasm for the upcoming arrival of two giant pandas, leased by China, to Zoo Atlanta.

The release further highlighted the shared history of China and the United States as allies during World War II.

Beyond the eight outcomes announced after the leaders’ meeting, the Chinese and US militaries agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding as soon as possible. The MOU aims to strengthen crisis communication and prevent escalation.

The two militaries will also continue their cooperation in searching for the remains of US soldiers in China.

President Xi’s state visit to the United States, from Wednesday to Friday, included what the Chinese side described as an in-depth exchange with President Trump on bilateral relations and major international and regional issues.

The visit followed the latest round of China-US economic and trade consultations in New York, where both sides sought to advance arrangements aimed at managing trade tensions. The agreements announced after the visit underscore efforts by both governments to establish mechanisms for managing differences while maintaining cooperation in areas of shared interest.

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