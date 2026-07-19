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Prabowo Subianto: Indonesia becomes first country in world to introduce biodiesel containing 50% palm oil

The Head of State noted that the programme strengthens the country’s energy independence and self-sufficiency

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Indonesia has become the first country in the world to introduce B50 diesel fuel, containing 50 per cent palm oil-based biodiesel. This was announced by the President of the Republic, Prabowo Subianto, at the official launch of the B50 fuel programme in West Java province. His remarks were reported by ANTARA.

“I launched Indonesia as the first country in the world capable of producing diesel fuel from plant-based sources, namely palm oil. Our B50 fuel now contains 50 per cent palm oil-based biodiesel” Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia

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The President emphasised that, thanks to the biodiesel programme – the latest phase of which is B50 – Indonesia forecasts a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of approximately 44 million tonnes per year.

According to him, the implementation of the B50 programme will be an important step towards reducing dependence on imported diesel fuel.

Prabowo Subianto also announced the opening of five new dams, noting that government investment in their construction amounted to around US$542 million. He said that the development of infrastructure and the energy sector forms part of a policy aimed at strengthening national self-sufficiency.

In addition, the president announced plans to build solar power stations with a total capacity of 100 GW. He clarified that the state-owned energy company intends to begin construction of facilities with a combined capacity of 17 GW as early as this year, whilst the 100 GW programme is scheduled to be completed within two years.

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