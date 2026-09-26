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Man convicted over 266kg bhang trafficking, fined Ksh24M

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has secured a conviction against a man found guilty of trafficking in narcotic drugs.

In a statement, DPP noted that Vincent Odhiambo was charged under Section 4(a)(ii) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Amendment Act, 2022.

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Following his conviction, Odhiambo was sentenced to pay a Ksh. 24 million fine, or serve 10 years’ imprisonment in default.

Prosecution, led by Principal Prosecution Counsel Felix Namasake, told court that on 18th January 2026, along Kapchorwa-Torongo Murram Road in Kamwosor Location, Keiyo South Sub-County, Elgeyo Marakwet County, Odhiambo, jointly with others, was found trafficking 266.2 kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa (bhang) valued at Ksh. 7,986,000, being conveyed in a Toyota Fielder motor vehicle.

Prosecution presented six witnesses in support of its case. Upon consideration of the evidence, the court found the accused guilty and subsequently convicted him.

The court observed that the quantity of bhang was a significant aggravating circumstance, noting that the offence involved the conveyance of a substantial quantity of 266.2 kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa.

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The DPP says that having weighed the mitigation against the aggravating circumstances, the court found that the accused deserved a deterrent sentence and noted the court’s obligation to protect the public from the effects of such offences.

 

 

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