City Star’s Patrick Korir appointed FKF CEO

Nairobi City stars Chief Executice Officer Patrick Korir has been appointed as the interim CEO of Football Kenya Federation following the resignation of Barry Otieno.

Barry Otieno stepped down officially today as the CEO of Football Kenya Federation saying he wanted to pursue other opportunities .

He joined FKF as a Communications manager from 2016 to 2017 before he became the Head of Communications and Marketing from 2017 to 2019.

He was later appointed the Chief Executive Officer in 2019 after Robert Muthomi stepped down from the position due to a controversial saga involving a player transfer.

Barry has been working closely with FKF President Nick Mwendwa and his resignation comes in the wake of the FKF National Elections scheduled on the 7th of December this year where several candidates have expressed their interest in the top seat, the FKF Presidency.

While acknowledging his resignation, Foootball Kenya Federation expressed their gratitude to Barry Otieno for his dedicated service adding that they expected him to ensure a smooth and seamless transition of leadership so that ongoing activities and projects are not affected in the remaining period.

Patrick Korir who takes over from Barry has served the sport in various capacities as a journalist, analyst, coordinator and CEO of Nairobi city stars