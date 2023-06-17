102 golfers to tee off at the inaugural Ruiru Open Championship

A total of 102 players are expected to tee it up at the Inaugural Ruiru Open Championship at the par73 Ruiru Sports Club this weekend.

The event is being hosted by the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) in partnership with NCBA.

“The Kenya Amateur golf Championships takes place this weekend at the prestigious Ruiru Sports Club. The tournament promises to be an exhilarating event, showcasing the best talent in the sport and offering exciting cash prizes to the winners” read part of the statement by the organizers

The players will be battling it out for the initial title of the championship and also the Ksh. 400,000 purse sponsored jointly by NCBA Bank, Ruby Granite and J-Wines.



Present will be the recently crowned winners of the Africa Region IV championship; Dennis Maara, Michael Karanga, John Lejirma and Elvis Muigua who won last weekend at Addis Ababa Golf Club, Ethiopia. Other notable golfers include veteran Bernard Omondi and Lady junior golfer Channele Wangari.

“As a staunch supporter of sports development in Kenya, NCBA is proud to partner with KGU for this prestigious event. The bank has long recognized the importance of promoting and nurturing talent across various disciplines, and this collaboration reaffirms their commitment to the growth of golf in the country” The statement further added

Through this partnership, NCBA will award the winners of the KGU Golf Tournament with substantial cash prizes, encouraging them to continue pursuing excellence in the sport.

The KAGC Series has become a celebrated fixture in the Kenyan golfing calendar, attracting elite golfers from across the country. With its long-standing tradition and reputation for excellence, the tournament serves as a platform to promote the sport of golf while fostering camaraderie among players of all skill levels.

The tournament qualifies for World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Ranking points and Club of The Year Trophy (COTY).