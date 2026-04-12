International NewsNEWS

Civilians feared killed after reports of air strike on Nigerian market

BBC
By BBC
4 Min Read
Members of Nigeria's armed forces (file picture)

Civilians are feared to have died after reports that Nigerian military jets struck a village market in the north-east of the country.

The attack took place near the border between Yobe and Borno states while an aircraft was said to be engaged in an operation against Islamist militants in the area, according to the Reuters news agency and local reports.

The Nigerian Air Force said it carried out “mop-up” air strikes on “identified terrorist locations” within the Jilli axis of Borno State on Saturday, but has not confirmed that it struck the market nor confirmed casualties.

The area is at the centre of the long-running Boko Haram insurgency, which has forced more than two million people to flee their homes and killed thousands.

The Nigerian Air Force’s statement said follow-on strikes on Saturday were “aimed at fleeing remnants and regrouping cells seeking to exploit the difficult terrain”.

There are conflicting reports of the number of casualties as a result of the strike on the market.

DP Gachagua to pay school fees for 10 pupils who narrated poem against alcoholism
CGTN’s debut for Global South: A real China through lenses of GS
Mombasa: Lobby group wants MCAs barred from issuing bursaries
Ministry releases guidelines for senior school selection, placement

Citing a councillor, Lawan Zanna Nur Geidam, in Yobe’s Geidam district, as well as three residents and an official from an international humanitarian agency, news agency Reuters said at least 200 people had been killed.

“It’s a very devastating incident,” said Zanna Nur Geidam, who said the injured had been taken to hospitals in Yobe and Borno.

Nigerian outlets the Sun and Punch reported sources saying that 10 people had been killed, while “several” others had sustained injuries.

But newspaper the Daily Trust reported that an eyewitness said at least 56 people had died, with 14 others hospitalised.

According to the outlet, the weekly market usually attracts traders and buyers from surrounding communities.

In a statement on Facebook on Sunday, the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency said it had received “preliminary reports” of an incident at Jilli Market in the Gubio local government area, “which reportedly resulted in casualties affecting some marketers”.

It added that emergency response mechanisms had been “immediately evacuated”, with assessment teams deployed to the area, but added that “details regarding the nature of the incident and the number of casualties remain unverified”.

The government of the neighbouring Yobe state said some of its residents who went to the market “were affected”.

“Some people from Geidam LGA [local government area] bordering Gubio LGA in Borno state who went to the Jilli weekly market were affected,” Brigadier General Dahiru Abdulsalam said on Facebook.

Ahmed Ali, a 43-year-old market trader, told Reuters he was injured in the blast.

“I became so scared and attempted to run away, but a friend dragged me and we all lay on the ground,” he said.

Amnesty International’s Nigeria branch condemned the strike, which it said had killed “over 100 people”.

“Launching air raids is not a legitimate law enforcement method by anyone’s standard,” a post on X said.

“Such reckless use of deadly force is unlawful, outrageous and lays bare the Nigerian military’s shocking disregard for the lives of those it supposedly exists to protect.”

Nigeria’s north‑east has seen repeated incidents in recent years in which military air operations against Islamist insurgents have mistakenly hit civilians, including in villages, camps for displaced people and markets.

President Ruto joins Pope Francis in global call for peace
Kajiado, Kiambu, Machakos, Makueni to be part of Nairobi Rivers Commission
Court orders police to keep faces unmasked, name tags visible during demos
SHIF offers significant benefits over NHIF – PS Muthoni
DP Gachagua to attend C-10 summit in Equatorial Guinea
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kakamega Governor condemns rise of political goonism
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kakamega Governor condemns rise of political goonism
County News NEWS
The quiet revolution in Ukambani
County News NEWS
Ruto breaks ground for construction of a Ksh 1 billion Gusii stadium
Football Sports
Omanyala highlights team Kenya for Botswana World Relays
Athletics Sports

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Kwale Oncology Centre inaugurated 

Local BusinessLocal News

CS Chelugui unveils new team to steer KUSCCO operations

guards
County News

Private Security Regulatory Authority urged to enforce minimum wage for guards

County News

Bandits kill cop during highway ambush in Marsabit

Show More