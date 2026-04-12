County NewsNEWS

Kakamega Governor condemns rise of political goonism

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read
Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has urged security agencies to take firm and decisive action to curb the growing culture of hooliganism in the country’s political space.

Speaking while addressing congregants at Christ Is The Answer Ministries (CITAM) Church, Governor Barasa warned that the trend, if left unchecked, risks plunging the country into instability.

He expressed concern that political intolerance and violence are increasingly becoming normalized, and called for urgent intervention to safeguard peace and national cohesion.

The Governor also cautioned political leaders against turning funerals into arenas for political confrontation, stressing that such occasions must remain dignified to allow families and communities to mourn without disruption.

He further urged leaders to desist from premature political campaigns and instead prioritise delivery of tangible development projects that directly improve the livelihoods of wananchi.

His remarks come amid heightened political tensions in various parts of the country, with growing calls for responsible leadership, restraint, and accountability.

Hustler fund loan limit raised, President Ruto says
From costly treatments to dietary changes: A journalist’s battle with rare condition
Nairobi hosts major conference on nutrition, food systems
EPRA enhances petroleum products safety in Machakos 
Njuri Ncheke offers to mediate Mwangaza, MCAs feud
Thank God I’m safe, Mwaura says after chopper makes emergency landing
Kenya hands over Chairperson role at Commonwealth Women’s Affairs Ministers Meeting
Technical team launched to spearhead Amboseli National Park transition
Offenders seeking presidential pardon can apply online
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article The quiet revolution in Ukambani
Next Article Civilians feared killed after reports of air strike on Nigerian market
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Civilians feared killed after reports of air strike on Nigerian market
International News NEWS
The quiet revolution in Ukambani
County News NEWS
Ruto breaks ground for construction of a Ksh 1 billion Gusii stadium
Football Sports
Omanyala highlights team Kenya for Botswana World Relays
Athletics Sports

You May also Like

County News

DPP lines up 422 witnesses in Shakahola case

Local NewsNEWS

Government intensifies rescue efforts after Marakwet East landslide tragedy

County NewsNEWS

Kakamega residents support change of police uniforms

Local News

Ruto, Mudavadi congratulate Trump on election victory

Show More