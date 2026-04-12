Kakamega Governor condemns rise of political goonism

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has urged security agencies to take firm and decisive action to curb the growing culture of hooliganism in the country’s political space.

Speaking while addressing congregants at Christ Is The Answer Ministries (CITAM) Church, Governor Barasa warned that the trend, if left unchecked, risks plunging the country into instability.

He expressed concern that political intolerance and violence are increasingly becoming normalized, and called for urgent intervention to safeguard peace and national cohesion.

The Governor also cautioned political leaders against turning funerals into arenas for political confrontation, stressing that such occasions must remain dignified to allow families and communities to mourn without disruption.

He further urged leaders to desist from premature political campaigns and instead prioritise delivery of tangible development projects that directly improve the livelihoods of wananchi.

His remarks come amid heightened political tensions in various parts of the country, with growing calls for responsible leadership, restraint, and accountability.