County NewsNEWS

Clinical officers in Lamu vow to continue striking

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read
The strike has lasted more than 60 days (File/Photo)

The Secretary General of the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers, George Kibore, maintains that the strike by clinical officers in Lamu County will continue until the union reaches an agreement with the county government on issues affecting the health workers.

Speaking in Mokowe after a negotiation meeting between the clinical officers’ union and Lamu County officials, Kibore said the two sides had yet to reach an agreement that would facilitate the suspension of the strike.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Kibore said the union is demanding that the county government implement the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), noting that the agreement has already been signed in more than 40 counties across the country.

He said the medics will only resume work when the issues presented at the negotiating table are addressed and a formal agreement is reached between the union and the Lamu County Government.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers, Lamu Branch, Stephen Ewoi, said health services in the county have continued to be affected by the strike, which has now lasted for more than 60 days.

Suspect allegedly linked to cybercrime detained for 7 more days
Maa youth urged to utilize digital space to fight retrogressive cultural practices
Kericho County gears up for 60th Mashujaa day celebrations
DCI arrests two officers found in possession of cocaine worth Ksh 3.2M
Kenya commemorates World Lymphoedema Day at KNH
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article First Lady Rachel Ruto calls for Safe Digital Systems to protect children
- Advertisement -
Latest News
First Lady Rachel Ruto calls for Safe Digital Systems to protect children
Local News NEWS
Xi to visit US this week as Beijing, Washington seek to stabilise ties
International News
Kenya clinches overall title in World Athletics Road Running Championships
Athletics Sports
Jukwaa La Wasomi to be institutionalised to boost campus security
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

AfricaInternational News

Morocco and UAE Sign bilateral pact in Abu Dhabi

County News

MP Tim Wanyonyi intervenes in Loresho Land grabbing saga

Speaker Moses Wetangula
Local NewsNEWS

National Assembly top brass retreat kicks off in Naivasha

Local NewsNEWS

Government postpones schools reopening to May 6

Show More