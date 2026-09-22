Clinical officers in Lamu vow to continue striking

The Secretary General of the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers, George Kibore, maintains that the strike by clinical officers in Lamu County will continue until the union reaches an agreement with the county government on issues affecting the health workers.

Speaking in Mokowe after a negotiation meeting between the clinical officers’ union and Lamu County officials, Kibore said the two sides had yet to reach an agreement that would facilitate the suspension of the strike.

Kibore said the union is demanding that the county government implement the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), noting that the agreement has already been signed in more than 40 counties across the country.

He said the medics will only resume work when the issues presented at the negotiating table are addressed and a formal agreement is reached between the union and the Lamu County Government.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers, Lamu Branch, Stephen Ewoi, said health services in the county have continued to be affected by the strike, which has now lasted for more than 60 days.