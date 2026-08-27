South Nyanza Sugar Company (Sony) revival breathing new life into Awendo economy

The revival of the South Nyanza Sugar Company (Sony Sugar) has emerged as a major economic lifeline for residents of Awendo and the larger Migori region with company officials highlighting significant improvements in production, farmer relations, and local business activity.

At the core of the sector’s resurgence is the Government’s strategic sugar factory leasing programme, spearheaded by President William Ruto.

Backed by a Ksh 12 billion investment package, the initiative has successfully mobilized private sector capital to rehabilitate aging mills, modernize operations, and boost processing efficiency.

Industry experts note that the public-private model has effectively broken a long-standing cycle of state liabilities, pivoting Kenya’s sugar industry toward long-term productivity, sustainability, and economic growth.

Managing Director Jane Pamela Odhiambo, said the company has made remarkable strides since returning under a leasing arrangement to oversee operations. Odhiambo, who previously served as Managing Director between 2013 and 2017, noted that the factory was facing severe operational challenges when the current management took over.

According to Odhiambo, the company’s initial focus was securing a steady supply of sugarcane to sustain operations. At the time, the factory was processing approximately 1,700 tonnes of cane per day despite having an installed capacity of 2,700 tonnes.

“The previous company was operating at very low levels, which were unsustainable. Farmers were not being paid, staff salaries were delayed, and suppliers had outstanding payments,” she said.

The Managing Director explained that the turnaround strategy has centred on rebuilding trust with farmers and ensuring that cane deliveries remain consistent. Increased production has enabled the factory to stabilize operations and contribute more effectively to the local economy.

Odhiambo emphasized that SonySugar remains a critical economic pillar in the region, noting that thousands of residents depend directly and indirectly on the factory’s operations.

“When the factory is closed, even for a few months, crime levels rise because many people rely on the income generated here. The community and the company are closely linked,” she said.

She added that Awendo market experiences heightened business activity whenever the factory is operating optimally. Traders, transporters, sugar dealers and small-scale retailers benefit from the increased circulation of money generated by the sugar sector.

The company has also adopted an inclusive sugar distribution policy aimed at supporting small businesses. Odhiambo said Sony Sugar has ensured that small retail shops can access sugar at competitive prices alongside larger distributors.

The company leadership believes the ongoing recovery will continue to strengthen livelihoods across the region while improving returns to farmers and creating a more sustainable sugar value chain.