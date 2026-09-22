12 arrested in fresh crackdown on illicit brews in Ruiru

12 people have been arrested as security officers launched a crackdown on harmful illicit brews and narcotic drugs in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The operation comes in the wake of reported deaths of young men and women in various parts of the county after consuming counterfeit alcoholic drinks being sold as genuine brands.

Deputy County Commissioner Julius Too, who led the raid, confirmed that officers confiscated hundreds of liters of suspected illegal alcohol and shut down several unlicensed outlets.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant against toxic drinks and to report illegal sellers to the authorities.

In the last 24 hours, four men have died in Limuru after consuming illicit liquor.

Too, accompanied by Ruiru sub-county police commander Charles Kibathi, said 211 litres of traditional muratina brew and assorted counterfeit liquor brands were confiscated during the raid, as well as 378 rolls of bhang.

He added that the suspects will be arraigned in court while the impounded drinks will be used as exhibits. Kibathi, while maintaining that no death has been reported in the sub-county, said the exercise will continue to rid the area of the poisonous products.

He maintained that the sub-county security team was on high alert and the crackdown will continue daily until the drinks are eradicated.