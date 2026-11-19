Coffee and dairy cooperatives in Kisii and Nyamira counties have been encouraged to tap into climate financing to cut production costs and improve productivity.

Speaking during a stakeholder sensitization meeting for dairy and coffee cooperatives at a hotel in Kisii town, Cooperatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya noted that energy is one of the clearest opportunities for reducing costs within coffee factories and dairy cooperatives that rely on electricity for production.

Oparanya noted that when the energy bill rises, cooperatives have less money for maintenance, services and ultimately the farmers who own it, adding that institutions should examine energy solutions that can reduce costs without interrupting production.

He said the Ministry, working with KCB Bank Kenya and Chevron Africa, had undertaken pilot visits and technical assessments at selected coffee and dairy cooperative facilities and identified possible investments in solar power, water harvesting and recycling, more efficient processing equipment and cleaner energy solutions at the farm level.

Oparanya encouraged the farmers and Cooperative leaders to examine the proposed clean energy solutions and identify suitable projects that serve their needs so that they can be prepared for financing within the counties.

Beyond solarization, the he noted the ministry is also exploring water harvesting, storage and efficient recycling in coffee processing as well as protecting the hygiene and safety standards that consumers expect in dairy facilities.

Oparanya pointed out that efficient eco pulpers, improved drying and moisture control, proper fermentation, good storage and better traceability can help preserve the quality of coffee for cooperatives.

He added that dairy cooperatives can also benefit from reliable cooling, hygienic handling and efficient equipment as it would reduce spoilage, support consistent supply and open opportunities for value addition.