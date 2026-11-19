The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has secured a 100-year prison sentence against a 26-year-old man convicted of robbery with violence.

The case involves the theft of an AK-47 rifle from a police station and its subsequent use in violent crimes in Kirinyaga County.

The case, prosecuted under the leadership of Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (SADPP) Bernard Ngetich, arose from a February 2024 incident at a petrol station in Kagumo Township, Kirinyaga Central Sub-County.

The accused, armed with an AK-47 rifle, robbed an attendant of a mobile phone valued at Ksh 2,200 and Ksh 31,430 in cash.

During the trial at Kerugoya Magistrate’s Court, the complainant positively identified the accused, testifying that she saw him outside the petrol station before he broke a window and pointed a firearm through it.

Fearing for her life, she escaped through the back door and hid in a nearby coffee farm.

The prosecution also presented evidence linking the accused to the stolen firearm. Police officers testified that the accused led them to a concealed hole where an AK-47 rifle, its magazine and 18 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

A firearms examiner confirmed that cartridges recovered at the robbery scene had been fired from the recovered rifle.

In their submissions, Principal Prosecution Counsel Charles Mwangi and Prosecution Counsel Onkundi Arati urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence, citing the danger posed by the theft and subsequent use of the firearm in violent crimes.

The court found that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, convicted the accused of robbery with violence and sentenced him to 100 years’ imprisonment.

The offender had previously received a 40-year prison sentence for a similar offence committed within the same jurisdiction.

Source: ODPP