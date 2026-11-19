The Government is intensifying interventions to prevent Lakes Baringo and Bogoria from merging, amid rising water levels that threaten communities, infrastructure and the region’s fragile ecosystems.

Drainage works are underway to control the movement of excess water from Lake Baringo, manage rising water levels and protect surrounding communities. The interventions are also aimed at restoring natural drainage pathways and regulating water flows to prevent the two lakes from merging.

Principal Secretary for Irrigation Ephantus Kimotho, who is leading efforts to avert a potential ecological disaster, says the Government has undertaken several measures, including river training, desilting, channel rehabilitation and riverbank stabilisation along Rivers Waseges and Loboi.

Rising water levels in Lake Baringo have already submerged homes, schools, health facilities, roads, bridges and vast stretches of agricultural land. Families have been displaced, livelihoods disrupted and essential infrastructure destroyed.

Even more concerning is the shrinking distance between the two lakes, which has reduced from approximately 22 kilometres a decade ago to just seven kilometres today. Lake Baringo which is a freshwater lake, has risen roughly 12–14 metres, from 972 to about 984 metres above sea level, while Lake Bogoria is saline.

Their merger would fundamentally disrupt their distinct ecological systems, threaten biodiversity and endanger the livelihoods of communities that depend on the lakes.

“If they connect, Baringo’s freshwater could mix with Bogoria’s alkaline waters, with far-reaching ecological consequences. Lake Baringo has risen roughly 12–14 metres, from 972 to about 984 metres above sea level,” Kimotho warned.

The Ministry says the interventions go beyond managing rising water levels to protecting communities, preserving vital ecosystems, safeguarding infrastructure and securing the region’s economic future.

“Our goal is to move from emergency response to lasting resilience, so water becomes a source of food security and prosperity rather than destruction,” Kimotho said.

Preliminary assessments show potential for 250,000 acres, with an initial target of 100,000, subject to feasibility studies.

“In the medium and long term, we will turn this challenge into an opportunity through water storage, canals, check dams and irrigation. This will expand food production, support livestock, create jobs and raise household incomes”, the PS notes.