Colombia defeat knocks Malkia out of Challenger Cup

The Kenya Women’s volleyball team went down fighting 3-1 22-25,25-21,23-25,19-25 to Colombia in their Challenger Cup Series encounter played in Laval,France.

The defeat locks Malkia strikers out of the 8 nation knock out tournament.

After conceding the opening set Kenya rallied to clinch the second set 25-21 as Sharon Chumba, Belinda Barasa,Mercy Moim, Edith Wisa and Veronica Barasa led the resurgence with outstanding display.

Colombia sensing defeat was forced to change tact in subsequent sets claiming 23-25 and 25-19 win.

“Our services were strong and effective and that gave the opponents an difficult time on reception and coordination. They changed way of play by setting high balls which disturbed our timing of blocks”said head coach Paul Bitok .

The loss leaves Paul Bitok charges with much to do in regards to their attempts to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris,France.

“We lost the points during the match which leaves us with 124.69 points while our closest opponents Cameroon have 122.19 points which means we will be under pressure during the Africa cup of nations with the point system being used to qualify for the Olympic games” Bitok retorted.

Kenya is set to conduct a five day training programme in France that includes a friendly match against Vietnam on 29th

“We plan to have one or two friendly matches here in France with local clubs before heading to Africa”,Bitok remarked.

Kenya is expected to leave for Cameroon on 5th.

“The Cameroonian federation has allowed us to use a facility in Doula which means we will get to Younde,then head to Doulla where will stay for nine days before returning to Younde where the Africa Cup of Nations will begin on August 13th”, Bitok revealed.

Kenya will be seeking to regain the continental crown for the first time since 2015.

Malkia Strikers Squad

1.Mercy Moim

2. Edith Wisah

3. Belinda Barasa 4.Veronica Olouch

5. Emmaculate Nekeza 6. Sharon Chumba

Libero Agripina Kundu

Leonida Kasaya , Jemima Siango…Triza Atuka and Rose Magoi.