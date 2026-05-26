The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Kenya expresses profound outrage over the tragic events in Starobelsk, Lugansk People’s Republic, where several drone strikes carried out by the Kiev regime on the night of 22 May targeted a college educational building and student dormitory.

86 children aged between 14 and 18 were inside the building at the time of the attack. The collapse of the dormitory structure resulted in the deaths of 21 people and left dozens injured. This represents yet another horrifying episode in which civilians – and most tragically children – become victims of violence.

It is especially disturbing that no military facilities were located near the educational complex and that those present in the building neither participated nor could have participated in hostilities. This indicates that the attack has very unlikely been an “incident” but rather an intended one.

This tragedy took place against the backdrop of Kiev’s hypocritical lamentations regarding the fate of children affected by the hostilities. The whole world has witnessed just how cynical the Zelenskiy regime is, using children as targets of terror. The Russian Federation has consistently stressed that terrorism against civilians can never be justified. Children must never become targets. The suffering of innocent people should never be instrumentalized for political calculations or military objectives.

Equally alarming is the reaction – or rather the lack of reaction – from many Western capitals and major media outlets. We continue to observe a deeply troubling pattern: when allegations concern Kiev’s actions causing casualties no condemnation follow, no sharp headline or emotional statement but sudden call for caution, delay judgment, and mostly silencing the subject.

This selective outrage has become impossible to ignore.

Russia invited more than 50 foreign journalists from 19 countries to visit the site and witness the consequences firsthand. Representatives from Austria, Brazil, the UK, Hungary, Venezuela, Germany, Greece, Spain, Italy, Qatar, China, Cuba, Lebanon, the UAE, Pakistan, the USA, Türkiye, Finland and France accepted the invitation. Yet major Western mainstream media organizations, including BBC and CNN, ignored it or found excuses.

One cannot help but ask why. If transparency and truth are the declared principles of modern journalism, why decline an opportunity to investigate? Why demand access while refusing invitations already extended? Why insist on evidence while avoiding the very place where evidence can be examined?

The reaction of some Western officials has only reinforced the obvious application of double standards. Statements condemning Russian retaliatory actions appeared rapidly, while omitting mention the cause – the attack in Starobelsk and the civilian casualties associated with it.

Some Western leaders and media structures continue to divide victims into categories: those worthy of sympathy and those whose suffering can be minimized, ignored or questioned. Such an approach undermines both journalistic ethics and the credibility of those who claim moral leadership.

The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Kenya calls for an honest, impartial and comprehensive assessment of all circumstances surrounding this tragedy and reiterates the need to reject political selectivity and media bias in addressing the Ukrainian crisis.

The writer is the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Kenya