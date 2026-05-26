NCAJ intensifies justice reforms amid rising sexual offences

The National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) has intensified efforts to ensure coordinated approach in addressing challenges facing access and administration of Justice in the country amid changing crime trends.

Speaking in Nairobi at the 37th Council meeting, NCAJ Chairperson Chief Justice Martha Koome said there was need to scale up both individual and collective efforts to ensure efficient administration of justice that is more people centered.

Addressing members of the council, drawn from a broad coalition of state and non-state actors aimed at reforming the justice system, Koome observed that while the country has some of the most progressive laws, they appear to have failed to fully deter some crimes including sexual related offences.

Addressing the forum, Attorney General Dorcas Oduor said the state law office has already constituted an interministerial committee to look at all obsolete laws and those that have been declared unconstitutional to ensure that the laws are responsive.

While making a presentation on the challenges of sexual offences in Kenya, Correctional Services Principal Secretary Dr. Salome Beacco informed members of available data within the correctional system indicating high prevalence of sexual related cases coupled with significant barriers to justice for both victims and offenders.

She highlighted defilement as one of the offences that continues to dominate across both custody and community systems, while rape and gang-related offences continue to show increasing complexity.

She said the obtaining situation continues to pose a major justice and public safety challenge while intensifying pressure on rehabilitation programmes and reintegration efforts.