KIFWA to hold fresh election in Mombasa after AG directive

The Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association (KIFWA) has announced plans to conduct fresh elections for its Mombasa branch following a directive from the Registrar of Societies, while urging members to remain calm as a court case challenging the previous poll continues.

Speaking in Mombasa, National Secretary Musa Mbira alleged that the branch elections held on March 26, 2026 were compromised by serious irregularities, including the participation of individuals who were not registered members of the association.

“The elections were infiltrated by non-members and non-directors. A significant number of those who attended the Annual General Meeting were not eligible members of KIFWA,” Mbira said.

He called on members to maintain peace and unity as the association seeks a lawful resolution to the dispute.

“We urge all members to remain peaceful and cooperate as we forge a way forward. There is an ongoing court case filed by two members challenging the election process, and KIFWA is a respondent in that matter,” he said.

Mbira revealed that the Registrar of Societies, through a letter dated April 20, 2026, directed the association to organize fresh elections for the Mombasa branch after concerns were raised over the credibility of the March poll.

According to the National Secretary, the KIFWA secretariat is consulting with the Registrar and expects to issue a formal election notice from June 5, paving the way for fresh elections to be held within 30 days.

“The Registrar recommended that the Mombasa elections be repeated. We are awaiting final guidance, but preparations are underway to ensure members elect their leaders through a transparent and credible process,” he said.

Despite the leadership dispute, Alloy maintained that the association’s operations remain unaffected and that the secretariat continues to function normally under the existing leadership structure.

“The wrangles currently being witnessed do not affect the day-to-day operations of the secretariat. The office remains fully functional and continues to serve members,” he said.

He further stressed that the leadership elected on March 26 remains in office pending the outcome of the court proceedings and urged members to respect the legal process.

“Any individual claiming to hold office outside the recognized leadership structure should note that the matter is before the court. We must all respect the rule of law and await the court’s determination,” Alloy added.

Addressing concerns about possible political influence in the dispute, Alloy dismissed claims of external interference, saying the association had not encountered any evidence of political involvement.

Former KIFWA Chairman Rajab Hamisi said the ongoing leadership contest had created uncertainty among key government agencies and stakeholders that work closely with the association.

“We work closely with partner government agencies such as the Kenya Ports Authority, the Kenya Revenue Authority and other institutions on a daily basis. The current situation may create confusion, and that is why we want to make it clear that all official engagements should continue through the secretariat,” said Hamisi.

He emphasized that KIFWA’s national office remains fully operational and capable of coordinating the association’s activities despite the ongoing dispute.

“Our message to stakeholders is that KIFWA has a clear direction and a fully functional national office led by the secretariat. Members and partners should continue engaging through the established channels,” he said.

The association’s leadership reiterated that internal differences should not undermine KIFWA’s longstanding commitment to professionalism, unity and the welfare of its members. Members were urged to remain patient and allow legal and regulatory processes to run their course.