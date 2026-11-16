Consolidated Bank Q3 profit after tax up 304% to Ksh 324M

Consolidated Bank of Kenya has reported a net profit of Ksh 324.8 million for the nine months period to September 30, 2026.

The state-owned lender saw its profit after tax grow by 304% from Ksh 80.2 million recorded over the same period last year supported by improved earnings.

The bank total income grew by 21% from Ksh 1.4 billion reported last year to Ksh 1.7 billion driven by net interest income which increased from Ksh 903 million to Ksh 1.2 billion while non-interest income declined to Ksh 457.7 million from Ksh 483.7 million.

Consolidated Bank Acting Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dominic Murage attributed the strong results to the accelerated implementation of reforms and strategic interventions aimed at strengthening the Bank’s financial position, operational capacity and competitiveness.

“We have undertaken deliberate interventions to strengthen operational efficiency, improve financial performance, enhance credit risk management, accelerate digital transformation and rebuild customer confidence. The results being recorded reflect the impact of these efforts and the collective commitment of our Board, management and staff,” said Murage.

Investments in government securities grew by 34% to Ksh 10.8 billion, while loans and advances to customers increased by 2% to close at Ksh 8.5 billion.

Over the period, operating expenses increased by only 1%, despite continued investments in strategic initiatives to support future growth, operational efficiency and balance sheet expansion.

Loan impairment charges stood at Ksh 268 million, reflecting the bank’s continued focus on strengthening credit risk management, improving portfolio quality and intensifying loan recovery and collection initiatives.

“We remain focused on consolidating these gains, strengthening the Bank’s competitiveness and expanding support to our customers, particularly in the Retail and SME segments, which play a critical role in driving economic growth, enterprise development and job creation,” he added.

Consolidated Bank also realized a 19% growth in total assets to Ksh 23.1 billion, supported by business growth and increased customer activity.

Customer deposits increased by 18% to Ksh 14.5 billion, up from Ksh 12.3 billion recorded in September 2025.