Three suspected phone snatchers arrested in Kayole, eight phones recovered

Three suspected phone snatchers have been arrested in Kayole, Nairobi, following a police patrol along Kangundo Road that led to the recovery of eight mobile phones.

The suspects were arrested after officers patrolling near Obama Police Station spotted a motorcycle carrying two passengers, both wearing balaclavas.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), one of the passengers jumped off the motorcycle when officers attempted to intercept it, while the rider sped off towards Saika with the other passenger.

Officers pursued and arrested the passenger who had alighted before using information obtained from him to trace the motorcycle rider in Mowlem, where they recovered the motorcycle.

The third suspect, who had escaped with the rider, was later traced to a makeshift single-room dwelling and arrested.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of eight assorted mobile phones, a knife, an imitation firearm incapable of firing and government stores.

The three suspects were taken to Obama Police Station, where they remain in custody as investigations continue while the recovered items have been detained as exhibits.

“The National Police Service continues to sustain active patrols and to follow up on emerging leads in order to disrupt criminal activity, recover stolen property and apprehend those involved in crime,” said the NPS.