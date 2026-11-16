EACC seeks over Ksh40M from former KeRRA deputy director over fake degree

EACC has sued a former Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) deputy director, seeking to recover over Ksh40 million in salaries and allowances allegedly paid to her after she secured employment using a forged academic certificate.

In a civil suit filed at the High Court’s Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division in Nairobi, the commission wants Margaret Wanja Muthui to refund Ksh40,329,379.65 paid to her between October 2009 and May 2023.

The EACC is also asking the court to declare her appointments as procurement officer and subsequently procurement manager unlawful, alongside interest and costs of the suit.

According to court documents, Muthui secured employment at KeRRA in October 2009 after listing a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in her curriculum vitae.

She later rose through the ranks to become a senior procurement officer before being appointed procurement manager, a position subsequently redesignated as deputy director in charge of supply chain management.

The commission alleges that Muthui submitted the disputed degree certificate when applying for the procurement manager position.

The matter came to light after KeRRA sought to verify her academic qualifications following a 2022 Public Service Commission circular directing public institutions to authenticate employees’ academic credentials.

JKUAT reportedly informed KeRRA that it had never issued the degree certificate, a position the university confirmed to EACC investigators during their inquiries.

In an April 2023 response to KeRRA following her suspension, Muthui denied holding the JKUAT degree, telling the authority that she instead had a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Kenya Methodist University.

She reportedly submitted a certificate and a letter purportedly signed by the university’s registrar to support her claim.

However, the EACC says its investigations established that Muthui had never enrolled at the institution and that the registrar had not signed the letter.

The commission further established that although JKUAT had awarded Muthui a master’s degree in procurement and logistics, its Senate approved the withdrawal of the qualification in March 2023 after finding that she had used the disputed bachelor’s degree to secure admission.

KeRRA subsequently dismissed her with effect from May 23, 2023, following disciplinary proceedings.

The EACC argues that the salaries and allowances paid to Muthui were public funds obtained through unlawful employment and should therefore be recovered under its mandate to protect and recover public assets.