MozartBet Cup: Tusker through to Semis, KCB eliminate defending champions Nairobi United

Tusker FC will face Ulinzi Stars in the semifinal of the Mozzartbet cup after the two sides progressed through their quarterfinal matches played Sunday.

Tusker defeated fellow premier league side Ulinzi Stars 2-1 to join Police and Bandari in the semifinals while KCB defeated defending champions Nairobi United 1-0 to seal the last semifinal slot.

Police and Bandari, who qualified to the semifinals on Saturday will meet in the first semifinal in 13 days time while KCB will play Tusker FC in the second semifinal.

Meanwhile KCB Fc clinched their last four slot after Richard Omondi’s first half strike proved the difference.

Winners of the two last four matches will meet in the final to decide the champions on 14th June this year.