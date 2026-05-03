Watford sack boss Still after less than three months

Watford have sacked head coach Ed Still after less than three months in charge at Vicarage Road.

The 35-year-old Belgian was appointed on a two-and-half-year contract on 9 February following the resignation of predecessor Javi Gracia.

The Hornets were 11th in the table, just three points outside the play-off places, at the time, but have won only three out of 15 league games since then and finished 16th, 16 points adrift of the top six and only 10 clear of the relegation places.

Still’s final game as boss was Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing by Champions Coventry at Vicarage Road, their fifth successive loss, during which they have conceded 16 goals and scored only one.

Watford will now begin a search for their 15th head coach, not counting interim bosses, since September 2019 when Gracia left for the first time, and their 12th since the end of the 2020-21 season.

A club statement said: “Watford FC have this morning parted company with head coach Ed Still.

“First-team coach Karim Belhocine has also left the club.

“We wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”