FootballSports

Watford sack boss Still after less than three months

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

 

Watford have sacked head coach Ed Still after less than three months in charge at Vicarage Road.

The 35-year-old Belgian was appointed on a two-and-half-year contract on 9 February following the resignation of predecessor Javi Gracia.

The Hornets were 11th in the table, just three points outside the play-off places, at the time, but have won only three out of 15 league games since then and finished 16th, 16 points adrift of the top six and only 10 clear of the relegation places.

Still’s final game as boss was Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing by Champions Coventry at Vicarage Road, their fifth successive loss, during which they have conceded 16 goals and scored only one.

Watford will now begin a search for their 15th head coach, not counting interim bosses, since September 2019 when Gracia left for the first time, and their 12th since the end of the 2020-21 season.

Africa U18 and U20 Athletics trials to start today in Afraha, Nakuru
Rugby: 12 teams confirm participation in Safari Sevens
CAF Stadium safety training begins in Nairobi
Over 100 to feature in this Saturday’s NCBA Golf leg at Nanyuki

A club statement said: “Watford FC have this morning parted company with head coach Ed Still.

“First-team coach Karim Belhocine has also left the club.

“We wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

 

 

It’s all systems go for 9th biker’s family fest set for Saturday in Nairobi
Kenya Prisons knocked out of Africa Women’s Volleyball Club Championship
Morocco sets a new record of 16 wins, surpassing Spain and Germany
Rising Stars upbeat ahead of CECAFA U20 AFCON qualifiers
Boran Krejcikova holds off Paolini to win Wimbledon title
Share This Article
Previous Article MozartBet Cup: Tusker through to Semis, KCB eliminate defending champions Nairobi United
Next Article Tough luck for Team Kenya as they finish fourth in World Relay in Botswana
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Tough luck for Team Kenya as they finish fourth in World Relay in Botswana
Athletics Sports
MozartBet Cup: Tusker through to Semis, KCB eliminate defending champions Nairobi United
Football Sports
G2G Fuel Supply Propaganda: Setting the Record Straight
OPINIONS
Gachagua defends Uhuru, says retirement does not mean silence
Local News

You May also Like

Football

Onana to return in goal for Man Utd against Lyon: Amorim

FootballSports

Government takes over construction and completion of Isiolo Stadium

FootballSports

Hosts Morocco face Brazil in FIFA Women’s U17 World opener on Friday

FootballSports

AFCON 2023: Senegal to face Cameroon, Tanzania to meet Morocco in group F

Show More