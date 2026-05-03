Tough luck for Team Kenya as they finish fourth in World Relay in Botswana

Team Kenya missed a medal in the final of the 4×400 meters relay mixed final on the last day of the World Athletics Relays which ended Sunday in Gaborone, Botswana.

The Kenyan team of George Mutinda, Mercy Chebet, Kelvin Kiprotich and Mercy Oketch finished 4th in the final behind winners United States, Jamaica and Great Britain who finished second and third respectively.

However, the Kenyan 4x400m relay mixed team had already qualified for the world championship after finishing second the first round of qualifiers Saturday.

After finishing second in the first round qualifiers and booking their place in the world championship, the Kenyan team came into the final against United States, Jamaica, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, Australia and Poland hoping to go one better and bring home a medal from Gaborone.

And although the team started well, they fell short of a medal as they crossed the line in fourth position behind United States, Jamaica and Great Britain in a time of 3 minutes, 09.93 seconds.

The other Kenyan 4x100m men’s relay team of Mark Otieno, Ronald Kiprono, Meshack Babu and Ferdinand Omanyala also raced to 4th position in the second round of qualifiers in a national reciord of 38.27 Seconds but missed a chance of competing at the world championship in the 4×100 meters relay men.

The team of Moses Onyango, Milcent Ndoro, Dennis Mwai and Eunice Kadogo did not qualify also to the world championship in the 4×100 meters relay mixed, after finishing 13th overall in the world championship qualifying round 2, neither did the team of Lanoline Aoko, Hellen Syombua, Margaret Naserian and Moureen Nanjala secure a ticket to the global championship in the 4×400 meters relay women after finishing 8th overall in round 2 of the qualifiers.

Dennis Masika, Danson Kibet, Erastus Mbaluka and Kevin Kipkorir will not be going to the world championship either after finishing 12th overall in the 4×400 meters relay men.