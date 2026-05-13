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NEMA intensifies crackdown on illegal effluent discharge in Kitui County

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) Environmental Inspectors have launched an operation in Kitui County to monitor and stop illegal effluent discharge in line with the Water Quality Regulations 2024.

According to a statement, the exercise seeks to identify and address unlawful waste discharge to protect water sources and the environment.

The Director Environmental Enforcement, Dr. Ayub Macharia affirmed that facilities found to be non-compliant will not be allowed to continue operations, instead will face prosecution.

The ongoing inspections are targeting a range of establishments including hotels, hospitals, petrol stations, and multi storey residential apartments.

During the exercise, environmental inspectors reviewed operational practices at the facilities and issued restoration orders in areas where improvements are needed to enhance compliance with environmental standards.

 

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