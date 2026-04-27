Milimani Court Hearing: Gachagua maintains impeachment was unconstitutional

Former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, has maintained that his removal from office was unconstitutional while challenging the impeachment process before the Milimani High Court.

His legal team, led by Senior Counsel Paul Muite, argues that the proceedings that led to his impeachment violated constitutional rights and denied him a fair opportunity to defend himself.

Muite criticised the manner in which the impeachment was conducted, saying the process was rushed and concluded without following the required standards of fairness.

“The normal working hours are daylight hours. How is it that the National Assembly could not even wait for the next day to transmit their resolution to the Senate. It was transmitted at night and the following day, the Senate set the date to commence hearing,” Muite argued.

Gachagua, who is physically present in court, is contesting the legality and outcome of his impeachment process and is also asking the court to award him full remuneration and entitlements attached to the office of Deputy President.

The matter is being heard in a three-day session before a three-judge bench comprising Justices Eric Ogola, Fred Mugambi, and Antony Mrima.