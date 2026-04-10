Creative economy gets boost as Ruto announces entertainment arena

President William Ruto has announced that the Government will construct “a modern, multi-purpose arena and an integrated entertainment district” in a bid to boost Kenya’s creative economy.

The President was speaking during the announcement of the lease agreement signing between the Kenya Railways Corporation and Zaria Group under what the Government is calling the Nairobi Railway City project. The construction is expected to give way to a hub dubbed Railway City.

During his speech, the President said the creative economy was an important driver of economic growth.

“[…] the partnership between Kenya Railways Corporation and Zaria Group reflects a shared understanding that strategic urban infrastructure, particularly in sports, entertainment, and culture, is a critical driver of modern economic growth,” Ruto said.

He said that once construction was complete, contained within ‘Railway city’ would be a modern entertainment arena to help with this growth.

“[…]we are establishing a new development anchor within the Railway City: a modern, multi-purpose arena and an integrated entertainment district that will host international events, support our creative industries, and expand Nairobi’s global footprint,” he said.

Speaking to the media, partners and other stakeholders, he emphasised the importance of rethinking infrastructure.

“This investment reinforces an important shift in how we think about infrastructure. We must move beyond traditional definitions. Infrastructure is not only roads, ports, and rail, it is also the platforms that enable talent, attract global audiences, and position our cities within the economic and cultural networks of the world.”

The move is in line with the Kenya Kwanza manifesto and especially reiterates one of the key pillars (the creative economy) that William Ruto ran on during his 2022 campaign.

According to the President, the project will be delivered “within 12 months and will create up to 25,000 jobs annually.”

The construction of a modern arena and entertainment district in central Nairobi marks a significant milestone toward the realisation of the Nairobi Railway City Project. This development will position the capital’s CBD as a premier hub for sports, entertainment, culture, and… pic.twitter.com/CXAAEPvJDr — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) April 10, 2026

This isn’t the first project that President Ruto kickstarted in relation to the creative economy. In 2025, the government participated in a bid to host the Grammys, which cost the country KSh. 500M according to Ruto.

Additionally, the President also visited the US in 2024, where he toured the Tyler Perry studios and met with several creatives.

The Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy, Dennis Itumbi, explained at the time that the Grammy bid was one way to help local artistry.

“One of the outcomes of those engagements is a focused effort to grow Kenya’s creative economy and establish Kenya as a hub for global entertainment events,” Mr Itumbi said at the time.