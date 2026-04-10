MoH, Red Cross partner to strengthen health system resilience

The Ministry of Health has formalised its partnership with the Kenya Red Cross Society through the signing of a comprehensive cooperation framework, marking a renewed commitment to strengthening the resilience of Kenya’s health system.

While chairing the session, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale emphasised that the collaboration will fast-track progress towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC), noting that success will depend on “structured, well-coordinated implementation at the national level.”

The partnership aims to bolster health systems, enhance emergency preparedness, and align health infrastructure development with national priorities.

The cooperation framework is anchored on four priority pillars, including human resource capacity development, climate resilience, and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), which are critical in addressing environmental health risks and reducing disease outbreaks.

It also places strong focus on digital health, research, and innovation. The CS underscored the need to “leverage technology and evidence-based solutions” to improve service delivery, efficiency, and access to quality healthcare, particularly for underserved and hard-to-reach communities.

During discussions with the Red Cross delegation led by Secretary General Ahmed Idris, both parties agreed to establish a Joint Coordination Committee to oversee implementation and monitor progress, ensuring alignment with national frameworks while upholding transparency and accountability.

The ongoing development of the Ambulance Dispatch Centre was highlighted as a key priority, given its role in strengthening referral systems and ensuring timely access to emergency services. Efforts to enhance blood collection services were also discussed, recognising their importance in supporting specialised care and improving health outcomes nationwide.

Reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment to UHC, CS Duale called for sustained collaboration, urging stakeholders to “deepen partnerships that deliver inclusive, people-centred health solutions” and support a healthier, more resilient nation.

The agreement is expected to drive long-term sustainability through coordinated resource mobilisation, stronger partner alignment, and increased co-investment in priority areas critical to transforming Kenya’s health sector.