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Cristiano Ronaldo marries longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez

Claire Wanja
By Claire Wanja
2 Min Read
Ronaldo and Rodríguez first met in 2016 when Rodríguez was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid. Photo Courtesy

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has married his longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez after nearly a decade together, with the couple tying the knot in an intimate civil ceremony in Portugal.

The 41-year-old Portuguese forward and the 32-year-old Spanish-Argentine model formalised their relationship in Cascais, Portugal, marking a new chapter in their relationship that began nearly 10 years ago.

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Ronaldo and Rodríguez first met in 2016 when Rodríguez was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid. Their relationship later became public, and the couple have since built a family together.

The pair got engaged in August 2025, with Rodríguez announcing the news on Instagram while displaying her engagement ring. The proposal came after years of speculation about whether the couple would eventually marry.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez have two daughters together, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda. Rodríguez has also played a central role in raising Ronaldo’s other children, including his eldest son, Cristiano Jr., and twins Eva Maria and Mateo. The couple also suffered the loss of their son Ángel shortly after his birth in 2022.

The wedding brings a formal conclusion to a relationship that has remained in the international spotlight because of Ronaldo’s football career and Rodríguez’s growing profile as a model and social media personality.

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The couple have frequently shared glimpses of their family life with millions of followers, while Rodríguez has also documented their journey through her Netflix reality series, I Am Georgina.

Ronaldo, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, is widely regarded as one of football’s most successful players. His marriage to Rodríguez is expected to attract significant global attention as fans celebrate the couple’s long-awaited union.

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