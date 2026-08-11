UNITY Unites Global Space leaders in Addis Ababa at World Public Summit

As part of the World Public Summit “Africa. New World: Africa in Shaping a Shared Future,” an international panel discussion titled “Space Without Borders: Uniting the World Through Education, Science and Humanitarian Partnership” brought together leading experts from Russia, Brazil, Spain, Tunisia, Uganda, and Ethiopia to explore how space is becoming a platform for international cooperation, public diplomacy, education, and humanitarian initiatives.

The discussion focused on the growing role of humanitarian projects involving the global space community, human spaceflight, space medicine, science communication, and educational programs that strengthen partnerships between nations and contribute to a shared future for humanity.

The session was moderated by Alena Kuzmenko, President of the Russian UNITY Charity Foundation, whose organization has been developing humanitarian space initiatives for children with cancer since 2016.

Among the speakers were:Oleg Skripochka (Russia) — Hero of the Russian Federation and Roscosmos cosmonaut;William Schineider Rabelo (Brazil) — aerospace engineer, space researcher, and UNITY Coordinator for Latin America;Raxana Batsmanova (Spain) — NASA nurse, UNITY Ambassador, and specialist in medical support for human space missions;Khalil Louati (Tunisia) — Founder and CEO of NOOR SPACE;Kirubel Menberu (Ethiopia) — Managing Director of the Ethiopian Space Science Society (ESSS);Kubakurungi Safira (Uganda) — Education Programs Coordinator at the African Space Leadership Institute (ASLI).

A keynote address was delivered by Oleg Skripochka, one of Russia’s most experienced cosmonauts. Over the course of three space missions, he has spent more than 536 days in orbit and completed three spacewalks, contributing significantly to human spaceflight and international cooperation aboard the International Space Station.

Speaking at the panel, Oleg Skripochka emphasized:”Space exploration has always demonstrated how scientists, engineers, and researchers from different countries can work together to achieve results that benefit all humanity.”

He also noted:”Space remains a unique environment of trust, cooperation, and knowledge exchange, where common goals unite people regardless of national borders.”

Participants noted that space activities today extend far beyond scientific research and technological development. They have become powerful instruments for education, science communication, youth engagement, humanitarian cooperation, business, and public diplomacy.

Special attention was given to international educational initiatives that encourage young people to pursue careers in space science. African organizations such as the African Space Leadership Institute (ASLI) and the Ethiopian Space Science Society (ESSS) were highlighted as increasingly important contributors to the global space education community.

Khalil Louati (Tunisia) emphasized Russia’s significant contribution to the transfer of space technologies worldwide. According to him, cooperation with Russia allows African countries to become active players in the space sector rather than simply observers. He pointed to ongoing projects developed by Tunisian companies together with Roscosmos, including preparations for the future flight of the first Tunisian woman and the first female astronaut from the African continent into space.

The panel also explored the role of space medicine in advancing healthcare on Earth. Experts discussed how technologies developed for astronauts are already improving diagnostics, rehabilitation, telemedicine, and innovative medical solutions worldwide.

Raxana Batsmanova, NASA nurse and UNITY Foundation Ambassador, reminded participants that behind every technological achievement there must always be a human story.

“Human being must always remain at the center of space exploration. That principle guided my work when welcoming crews back to Earth. Every achievement in space has value only if it ultimately serves people and improves their lives.”

Also, on July 30, Hero of the Russian Federation and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka took part in the plenary session that officially opened the World Public Summit “Africa. New World: Africa in Shaping a Shared Future.” The plenary session became the Summit’s central event, setting its values-based agenda and defining the main directions of the international dialogue focused on strengthening cooperation and shaping a shared future based on the principles of the “New World of Conscious Unity.”

Humanitarian Mission in Ethiopia

The discussion was followed by a practical humanitarian initiative organized by the UNITY Charity Foundation during the Summit.

Together with the international speakers and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka, the Foundation conducted its Space Art Therapy program for children undergoing cancer treatment at Tikur Anbessa Specialized Hospital (TASH) in cooperation with Tesfa Addis Parents and Childhood Cancer Organization (TAPCCO).

Within the program, children create drawings of their dreams alongside cosmonauts, astronauts and space professionals. Those drawings later become part of real space missions—travelling to space aboard spacesuits, satellites, and even launch vehicles.

Most recently, on 14 July 2026, the children’s artwork became part of Art Rocket II, when dreams created by young cancer patients from Russia and eight other countries were applied to a Soyuz launch vehicle before its successful launch into space.

Art Rocket II (14.07.2026), Photo: Roscosmos

During the workshop in Addis Ababa, Oleg Skripochka shared stories from his space missions and encouraged the children to believe in their dreams. Many of them had never heard about human spaceflight before, yet by the end of the event their drawings were filled with rockets, cosmonauts, planets, and aircraft.

Continuing a tradition established during the previous World Public Summit in Brazil, the organizers also presented TASH and TAPCCO with tactile reproductions of artworks from the international Angels of Peace project. Produced using special tactile printing technology, these artworks allow children and visually impaired people to experience art through touch while discovering space-themed images.

Today, UNITY’s humanitarian space initiatives unite participants from 18 countries, creating a unique international platform where space, medicine, art, and philanthropy work together to support children with cancer and their families.

The Foundation also expressed hope that children’s dreams from Ethiopia will soon become part of a future international space mission.

Building Global Partnerships Through Space

Throughout the Summit, the Unity Charity Foundation operated an exhibition booth dedicated to its international program Space Art Therapy and the Art Rocket and Art Rocket II projects.

The Unity’s Art Rocket projects are the world’s first humanitarian space missions to place dreams of children with cancer on the exterior of a Soyuz launch vehicle. Art Rocket I was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on November 27, 2025, followed by Art Rocket II on July 14, 2026. Together, the two missions carried into space the dreams of children with cancer from 18 countries, turning space exploration into a platform for hope, international cooperation, and psychosocial support for young patients and their families.

The booth attracted significant interest from participants, with representatives from several countries expressing their intention to join Unity’s humanitarian space initiatives and launch the Space Art Therapy program in their own countries.

The delegation also visited the Entoto Observatory and Research Center, East Africa’s first astronomical observatory, and the Space Science and Geospatial Institute (SSGI), Ethiopia’s national institution responsible for space research, geospatial technologies, education, and innovation. Meetings focused on future cooperation in science communication, education, and humanitarian space initiatives.

The partnership between the UNITY Charity Foundation and the World Public Assembly has already resulted in joint projects in Russia, India, Brazil, and Ethiopia, creating an expanding international network connecting space agencies, universities, hospitals, research institutions, and civil society organizations.

Summing up the discussion, UNITY Foundation President Alena Kuzmenko stressed that humanitarian initiatives should become an integral part of the future of space exploration.

“Humanitarian initiatives should become not an addition, but a solid foundation of international cooperation in the space sector, and charitable foundations should become full-fledged participants in space exploration on an equal footing with government institutions and private space companies.”

She also highlighted the unique international partnership that has already been formed around UNITY’s humanitarian space initiatives:

“Today, the work of the Unity Charity Foundation already brings together Russia’s leading space organizations, including the Roscosmos State Corporation, Progress Rocket Space Centre. Major international space agencies, including NASA, the Brazilian Space Agency, and the Bolivian Space Agency, are also actively involved in the Foundation’s work in their respective countries. As we explore outer space, we must carry into it everything that is kind and profoundly human, and above all, we must remain human ourselves. Space remains a territory of trust, while art and medicine make this cooperation truly humane.”

At the conclusion of the Summit, participants confirmed their commitment to expanding the Space Art Therapy program across Africa and beyond, while launching new joint humanitarian, educational, and science outreach projects involving the international space community.

The success of this humanitarian mission would not have been possible without the sincere support of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Ethiopia, the Representative Office of Rossotrudnichestvo in Ethiopia, and the World Public Assembly. This partnership and genuine commitment helped to bring this mission to life exactly as it was envisioned — creating new opportunities for international dialogue, humanitarian cooperation, and support for children and families facing cancer.

The recommendations developed during the panel will become part of the official outcomes of the World Public Summit: Africa and will be presented at the Second World Public Assembly “A New World: Values That Unite,” to be held in Moscow on 18–19 September 2026.