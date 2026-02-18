EntertainmentMusic

Bien shares pictures with President Paul Kagame, thanks him for “inspiration”

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
2 Min Read

Afropop musician and one of Kenya’s most popular musicians, Bien-Aime Baraza, has shared pictures of himself, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, and his partner and manager, Chiki Kuruka, while attending the NBA All-Star game in California.

Sharing several pictures of the three of them, Bien thanked President Kagame for inspiring him, as his caption reflected on the state of leadership in Africa.

“Africa’s story has been written by others; we need to own our problems and write our own story. We cannot build a nation out of excuses,” he wrote.

The “All My Enemies Are Suffering” singer’s message comes just as Kenyan political alliances are going through transitions ahead of the 2027 General elections set for August.

His fans were also quick to agree with the spirit of the message, many of them believing that the continent needed to be the author of its own stories and to take responsibility for its failures.

“Thank you, President Paul Kagame, for the inspiration. Always a deep honour and pleasure,” he added.

Size 8 announces breakup from husband
What to expect from new drama series Mkasi
Squid Game 2 trailer drops ahead of December premiere
Kenyan filmmaker lands spots at the AuthenticA series lab

This isn’t the first time Bien has expressed admiration for the Rwandan president. While touring in the East African country in 2016, Bien, as part of the band Sauti Sol, praised President Kagame in a press conference for his “visionary leadership.”

“When I come to Rwanda, it’s like I’m in Europe but in Africa,” Bien said at the time. “The streets are clean, the people are great…and I think what he has done for the restoration of this country is something the rest of Africa needs to copy.”

President Kagame is also mentioned in the band’s song “Live and Die in Afrika”.

Kerby to release “Summertime” visuals Friday
The Beatles to release final song with AI
Liam Payne to appear posthumously in Netflix show
Sauti Sol thanks fans after Sol Fest concert
Harry Potter series casts its stars
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article EACC, IHRM sign MoU to advance ethics and integrity
Next Article Bien attends NBA All-Star as NBA Africa expands cultural reach
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Dey Say to launch African tour in Nairobi
Entertainment Music
Bayer offers $7.25bn to settle weedkiller cancer claims
Business International Business
Ogier to lead Toyota Gazoo in 2026 WRC Safari Rally
Rally Sports
Waiguru launches safe pest management training to curb agro-chemical use
Agriculture County News

You May also Like

Entertainment

Fanta partners with Universal, Blumhouse to celebrate favourite Halloween characters

EntertainmentLifestyle

Photos: Kenya Tourism Board welcomes participating SVSS2 rugby teams

US President Donald Trump.
Entertainment

“100% tariff on movies produced abroad,” – says President Trump

AfricaEntertainment

‎Africa’s first reparations festival set to take place in Nairobi in October ‎

Show More