Bien shares pictures with President Paul Kagame, thanks him for “inspiration”

Afropop musician and one of Kenya’s most popular musicians, Bien-Aime Baraza, has shared pictures of himself, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, and his partner and manager, Chiki Kuruka, while attending the NBA All-Star game in California.

Sharing several pictures of the three of them, Bien thanked President Kagame for inspiring him, as his caption reflected on the state of leadership in Africa.

“Africa’s story has been written by others; we need to own our problems and write our own story. We cannot build a nation out of excuses,” he wrote.

The “All My Enemies Are Suffering” singer’s message comes just as Kenyan political alliances are going through transitions ahead of the 2027 General elections set for August.

His fans were also quick to agree with the spirit of the message, many of them believing that the continent needed to be the author of its own stories and to take responsibility for its failures.

“Thank you, President Paul Kagame, for the inspiration. Always a deep honour and pleasure,” he added.

This isn’t the first time Bien has expressed admiration for the Rwandan president. While touring in the East African country in 2016, Bien, as part of the band Sauti Sol, praised President Kagame in a press conference for his “visionary leadership.”

“When I come to Rwanda, it’s like I’m in Europe but in Africa,” Bien said at the time. “The streets are clean, the people are great…and I think what he has done for the restoration of this country is something the rest of Africa needs to copy.”

President Kagame is also mentioned in the band’s song “Live and Die in Afrika”.