CS Bore leads semi-autonomous agencies in signing performance contracts

Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection Florence Bore presided over the performance contracting signing exercise for Financial Year 2023/24 in her Ministry on Thursday.

The CS noted that the exercise was an opportunity to revisit and affirm responsibilities in implementing Government priorities in the delivery of services to Kenyans

She asked the Semi-Autonomous Government Agencies (SAGAs) in the Ministry to cascade the targets to each individual officer and purpose to continuously and keenly monitor progress since it will impact on their overall performance.

“The CS challenged them to innovate on resource mobilization through enhanced partnerships and leveraging on technology,” said the Ministry in a statement

Bore, who was with PS Labour and Skills Development Geoffrey Kaituko and PS Social Protection and Senior Citizens Affairs, Joseph Motari, reiterated the need to adequately adhere to the implementation of corruption prevention policies, guidelines and circulars.

“Over the next five years, the Government is focused on tremendously enhancing overall performance management framework, by incorporating the actualization of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) geared towards Kenya’s economic turnaround which the CS asked the SAGA’s to align their priorities with,” added the Ministry in the statement.