CS Kagwe warns antimicrobial resistance could lock Kenya out of global meat markets

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has warned that antimicrobial resistance (AMR), driven by the misuse of veterinary medicines, poses a serious threat to public health and could shut Kenya out of lucrative global meat markets.

Speaking at the opening of the Kenya Meat Conference 2026 in Nyeri, CS Kagwe said AMR is no longer just a veterinary issue but a national economic, food security and public health challenge.

He noted that global estimates link AMR to about 5.5 million deaths annually, with Kenya among the countries significantly affected. “Responsible use of veterinary medicines is becoming a passport to international markets,” he said, warning that failure to meet international standards on antimicrobial residues could undo years of market access negotiations.

To strengthen compliance, the Government is reinforcing the Kenya Veterinary Board and the Veterinary Medicines Directorate to ensure veterinary medicines remain under the supervision of licensed professionals.

The CS said the Government is implementing wide-ranging livestock sector reforms, including the National Livestock Vaccination Programme, increased investment in the Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute – KEVEVAPI to raise annual vaccine production from 45M to over 70M doses, and the rollout of the Livestock Identification and Traceability System (LITS) alongside the Animal Identification and Traceability System (ANITRAC).

He said modern consumers demand traceability, food safety and transparency, adding that these are now essential requirements for international trade.

CS Kagwe also condemned illegal donkey slaughter, describing it as a threat to food safety, public health and Kenya’s export ambitions. Despite the 2020 ban on commercial donkey slaughter, he said illegal operations continue, with over 700 donkeys reportedly slaughtered every month.

He directed his Ministry to strengthen policy and enforcement measures against those involved.

On value addition, the Cabinet Secretary urged greater investment in modern meat processing, branding and certification to maximize returns from the livestock sector.

He said the Government is working with county governments and private investors to modernize abattoirs and expand export-ready processing capacity.

The Government aims to increase livestock’s contribution to GDP from 12pc to 20pc and nearly double annual meat production to about 990,000 metric tonnes by 2028, generating an estimated Ksh.450 billion annually.

CS Kagwe called for stronger collaboration among government, counties, researchers, financial institutions and the private sector to position Kenya as Africa’s leading exporter of safe, traceable and high-quality meat products.

The two-day conference has brought together leaders from across the livestock value chain to discuss strategies for growing Kenya’s meat industry and expanding access to international markets. Among attendees were PS State Department for Livestock Development Jonathan Mueke, State Department for East African Community (EAC) Caroline Karugu, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Garissa Governor Nathif Adam among other state officials.