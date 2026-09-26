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CS Murkomen orders intensified anti-banditry operations

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The Government has intensified security operations in Samburu and Isiolo counties following recent cases of banditry, Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said.

Murkomen said the operations will target individuals possessing illegal firearms and those involved in attacks against security officers, civilians and livestock.

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“We will continue with the operations to ensure that all people who have illegal firearms, and those targeting our officers, civilians, and livestock, are dealt with decisively,” he warned.

While reiterating that the operations will be intelligence-led, Murkomen regretted a recent incident in which livestock were killed and directed security agencies to exercise maximum caution during operations.

“I ask our security agencies to exercise maximum caution during operations to minimise collateral damage,” he said.

He also dismissed criticism of the operations, saying the heightened attention was a result of intensified efforts to restore security in the affected areas.

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“The noise that is there is because we are tightening the nut. We will continue until we liberate those areas before the next election,” he said.

The CS further noted that security agencies have so far recovered more than 3,000 illegal firearms and 8,000 rounds of ammunition in the Kerio Valley.

Murkomen was speaking at Nandi Hills Stadium in Nandi County, where he presided over the Nandi East/Tinderet KNUT Branch Empowerment Ceremony and a contribution towards the purchase of a staff bus and construction of a plaza.

He commended the association for its commitment to the welfare of teachers and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to spearheading reforms in the education sector.

 

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