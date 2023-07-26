Health Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha S. Wafula and a delegation from Kenya visited the International Vaccine Institute (IVI) in South Korea Wednesday.

During the visit, CS Nakhumicha expressed her appreciation for the existing collaboration between Kenya and South Korea on Biovax, emphasizing the government’s commitment to promoting preventive and promotive health measures.

“We recognize the significant role that vaccines play in public health, and as a nation, we are determined to take steps towards manufacturing our own vaccines,” CS Wafula stated.

Highlighting Kenya’s dedication to driving the agenda of local vaccine manufacturing for the African region, she extended an invitation for joint efforts and cooperation.