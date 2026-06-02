Ebill Omollo  wins NCBA Coronation & Bendor Trophy Title

Vet Lab Sports Club’s Ebill Omollo staged a remarkable final-round resurgence at the Nakuru Golf Club on Sunday May 31 to be crowned the champion of the NCBA Coronation & Bendor Trophy.

Entering the final day behind the leaders William Odek and Eugine Wafula, Ebill carded a brilliant level-par 72, the best round of the tournament, to overhaul the field and secure a hard-fought victory in the 54-hole event.

After opening with a 78 and following up with a 76, he saved his best for last, finishing with a total of seven over par 226 strokes.

Odek put up a spirited fight to finish in second place with a total of nine over par 228, while Muthaiga Golf Club’s Eugine Wafula secured the third position with a total of 10 over par 229.

The competition remained fierce until the final hole, with three players finishing in a tie for fourth place. Felix Dusabe and Josphat Rono, both from Golf Park Golf Club, along with Kamoza Longwe from Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club, all concluded the tournament with a total of 11 over par 230.

Elsewhere, six more golfers have punched their tickets to the prestigious NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale after delivering outstanding performances during the Moi Airbase Golf Club Mug held on Saturday, May 30.

The six qualifiers, drawn from various divisions, will join golfers from other clubs to battle for the ultimate prize during the Grand Finale set for Karen Country Club on November 28th, 2026.

Leading the charge in Division One, Dr. Ayub Shitsewa claimed the Men’s Winner title with a solid 68 Nett off a Handicap of 9 while Christine Kamais emerged as the Ladies’ Winner in the same division with a 69 Nett off a Handicap of 9 as well.

In Division Two, Phillip Oduma showcased his skills to win the Men’s category with an impressive 65 Nett off a Handicap of 24. Joy Nyagi secured her spot as the Ladies’ Winner in Division B, carding a 72 Nett off a Handicap of 25.

Division Three winner Livingstone Odero also qualified for the Grand Finale with a remarkable 60 Nett off a Handicap of 34. Completing the list of qualifiers is Junior Winner Kristopher Mwangi, who posted a fantastic 61 Nett off a Handicap of 41.

The tournament, which saw a turnout of 83 golfers, also saw Roselyne Kiriswa card a 63 Nett off a Handicap of 50 to win the guest prize.

Up next on the calendar is a regional double header on June 13 which will see Kakamega Golf Club’ Mug and the Uganda Golf Club qualifier take place.