Court orders disclosure of Kenya–US Ebola facility deal

The High Court has ordered the government to disclose within seven days all agreements, negotiations, approvals, risk assessments and operational protocols related to the proposed Kenya–US Ebola quarantine facility.

Justice Patricia Mande issued the directive on Tuesday while allowing the consolidation of a petition filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) with an earlier case lodged by the Katiba Institute.

The judge also issued conservatory orders barring the government from establishing, operationalising, facilitating, approving or permitting any Ebola quarantine, isolation, exposure or treatment facility in Kenya pending the hearing and determination of the case.

Katiba Institute is challenging the planned isolation centre, which is being set up with support from the United States.

Further, the court prohibited the admission, transfer, receipt or facilitation of entry into Kenya of persons exposed to or infected with Ebola under the challenged arrangement.

Last week, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) filed an urgent constitutional petition and successfully obtained interim orders halting the proposed US-backed Ebola quarantine and treatment facility in Laikipia County.

“These orders maintain the current state of affairs, prevent irreversible actions from being taken before constitutional scrutiny, and ensure transparency and public accountability in a matter raising significant concerns about public health, sovereignty, and constitutional governance”, Katiba Institute said.