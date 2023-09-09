CS Owalo announces etablishment of Gor Mahia Legends Welfare fund

The cabinet secretary, Ministry of informationcommunications and Digital economy Eliud Owalo has revealed the establishment of Gor Mahia legends Welfare group sustainability fund.

The CS said the fund will help the former Gor Mahia football club players undertake sustainability projects.

“I initiated the Gor Mahia Legends Welfare Sustainability Fund and donated Seed Capital of Ksh. 1 Million towards the fund..This effort seeks help the group undertake income-generating projects”

The cabinet secretary announced the developments after a meeting with a section of the club’s former players led by former Captain Austin Oduor.

Other former players who attended the function held Saturday in Nairobi include:

John “Bobby” Ogolla; Nahashon Oluoch “Lule”; David Ochieng “Kamoga”; Tobias Ocholla “Jua Kali”; Zedekiah “Zico” Otieno; Sammy Omolo “Pamzo”; Micke Otieno; Nick Okoth Akura; Maurice Ouma “ Ole Tunda”; Josiah Ougo “ Biggy”; Swaleh Ochieng “Oswayo”; Victor Onyango; Julius Owino “Awilo”; Tobias Mahira; Mike Kisagi; Peter Gor; and Peter Mwololo.

Gor mahia is the most decorated football club in the country boasting of 20 domestic league titles and is the only club in the region with a continental title.

Gor Mahia did so by lifting the Africa Cup Winners Cup,36 years ago.

“The Legends were our pride and joy in their heyday. They should not be forgotten, or neglected, in retirement”, The CS said.