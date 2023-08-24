Gov’t to commence sensitization of students on new varsity funding model

The government is set to begin sensitizing prospective and continuing students on the new funding model in universities.

Appearing before the national assembly education committee, education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said the new model will see over 290,000 students join universities and TVETS.

Machogu had been summoned to brief members on the confusion that has dogged the ongoing process for applying for funding following the adoption of the new university funding model.

Machogu clarified that students who are under age will be required to apply for scholarships and loans with their KSCE Index numbers and birth certificates.

He also said universities have been requested to give students one month to process loans and scholarships from the opening date next week.

In the new funding model, the government plans to channel higher education assistance directly to individual students based on carefully curated criteria.

The level of funding for each student will depend on the monthly household income and each student will individually apply for the scholarship and loans, soon after receiving admission letters.

Those seeking financial aid from the government have been classified into four categories, the vulnerable, extremely needy, needy and less needy.

Under the model, those students falling under the vulnerable and extremely needy band will qualify for 100% government funding for their studies with the money coming as scholarships and loans.

Students categorized as less needy will get 93% government funding, with the students bearing 7% of the tuition costs.

Additional reporting by Samuel Musita