Dairy farmers plead for quality feeds to improve yields

Dairy farmers in Kiambu County have called on both the National and County governments to improve the sector by supplying them with quality dairy feeds and sexed semens to boost milk production.

The officer in-charge of the dairy sector in the Ministry of Livestock Joanne Atian’g admitted that farmers are facing poor genetics and low quality feeds that have negatively impacted them.

Speaking during a field visit, Atian’g however assured the farmers that the government is addressing the challenges to organise the industry with the prices of feeds going down after zero taxation on importation of maize.

Kiambaa Dairy Cooperative Society Chairperson Peris Wanjiru lamented that poor quality standards of animal feeds have over time stagnated milk production, and called for quick interventions to remedy the situation.

Dr. Annette Sekempei singled out aflatoxin occasioned by poor handling of raw materials terming it a challenge that can only resolved when farmer scout for vital information regarding the sector.

On her part, Dr. Paul Mutugi who is the Head of Procurement and Extensions Services said the main challenge is the process of maintaining quality standards of milk due to few coolers.

As a result, many farmers are forced to travel for long distances in search of the services.